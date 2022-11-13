Dr. Chima Akunne, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akunne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chima Akunne, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Temple University College of Podiatric Medicine - Philadelphia, PA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Ochsner Health Center - O'Neal16777 Medical Center Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 744-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Really professional and courteous
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1376809889
Education & Certifications
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital - Brooklyn, NY
- Temple University College of Podiatric Medicine - Philadelphia, PA
