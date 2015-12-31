Dr. Chill Yee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chill Yee, MD
Overview
Dr. Chill Yee, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine.
Dr. Yee works at
Locations
Sutter Medical Foundation3 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 797-4719
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He listens well and takes appropriate action
About Dr. Chill Yee, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1285658427
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yee.
