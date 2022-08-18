Overview

Dr. Chikwendu Nwosu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gold Canyon, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Nigeria Teaching Hospital and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Nwosu works at STRIPES PRIMARY CARE in Gold Canyon, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Apache Junction, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.