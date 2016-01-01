Dr. Chikoti Wheat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chikoti Wheat, MD
Overview
Dr. Chikoti Wheat, MD is a dermatologist in Glen Burnie, MD. Dr. Wheat completed a residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital. She currently practices at Anne Arundel Dermatology and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Wheat is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Anne Arundel Dermatology7671 Quarterfield Rd, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (443) 351-3376
-
2
Anne Arundel Dermatology10700 Charter Dr Ste 300, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (443) 351-3376Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Virginia Premier
About Dr. Chikoti Wheat, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1619210598
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Morristown Medical Center
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Wellesley College
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wheat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wheat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wheat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wheat has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wheat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wheat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wheat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.