Dr. Chikezie Onyenso, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onyenso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chikezie Onyenso, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chikezie Onyenso, MB BS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Lagos.
Dr. Onyenso works at
Locations
-
1
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 373-0903
-
2
Total Support Medical Group34 Union Ave Fl 2, Irvington, NJ 07111 Directions (862) 772-3976
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Onyenso?
He’s one of the best doctors in the world. He used to be my regular doctor when I used to leave in Jersey. I miss him. I’m glad he reopens. I was looking for him back 2013 and 2014. Now I’m planning to drive all the way from Connecticut for a visit with my favorite doctor
About Dr. Chikezie Onyenso, MB BS
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1578605812
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Lagos U Teaching Hosp
- Univ Lagos
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onyenso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Onyenso accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onyenso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Onyenso works at
Dr. Onyenso speaks French and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Onyenso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onyenso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onyenso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onyenso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.