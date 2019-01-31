Overview

Dr. Chikezie Onyenso, MB BS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Lagos.



Dr. Onyenso works at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, NJ with other offices in Irvington, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.