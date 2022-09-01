Dr. Linton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chike Linton, MD
Overview
Dr. Chike Linton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Olympia, WA.
Dr. Linton works at
Locations
Sleep Center406 Black Hills Ln SW Ste A, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 236-1451
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Lintons for quite some time and his approach to my sleep apnea issues was refreshing when compared to his predescessors. My sleep apnea has been diagnosed initially as "severe" but has been reduced to just a few episodes thanks to Dr. Linton's tanacity.
About Dr. Chike Linton, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1386841849
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Sleep Medicine

