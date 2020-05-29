Dr. Chikanele Okorie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okorie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chikanele Okorie, MD
Dr. Chikanele Okorie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Caring for Women79440 Highway 111 Ste 105, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 777-4067
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Excellent she was very professional took time to hear what I had to say & answered all my questions made me feel safe & comfortable I was able to be open with her I absolutely loved my visit with her. She was also very clear when expanding everything to me . I highly recommend her to all . Thank you Dr Okorie
About Dr. Chikanele Okorie, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1457643330
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
