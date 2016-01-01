Dr. Chika Iwueke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iwueke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Chika Iwueke, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr.
Dr. Iwueke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Iwueke Psychatric Clinic1601 W Main St Ste D, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 840-7800
-
2
West main psychiatric and counseling clinic2601 W Main St Ste D, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 840-7800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Chika Iwueke, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1649407917
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of Memphis
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iwueke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iwueke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iwueke works at
Dr. Iwueke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iwueke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iwueke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iwueke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.