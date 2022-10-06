Dr. Chijioke Ogbu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogbu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chijioke Ogbu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chijioke Ogbu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South and Corpus Christi Medical Center - The Heart Hospital.
Locations
Bay Area Kidney Disease Physicians614 Furman Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 268-3093
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - The Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ogbu is a laid back easy going with his patients and their families. Explains it clearly and is very intelligent. I would highly recommend him here in Corpus.
About Dr. Chijioke Ogbu, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1881897288
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ogbu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ogbu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogbu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ogbu has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, End-Stage Renal Disease and Limb Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogbu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogbu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogbu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogbu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogbu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.