Dr. Chih Yeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from U Sao Paulo and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Yeh works at Kevin M. Gasiorowski Od in Methuen, MA with other offices in Lawrence, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.