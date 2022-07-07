Overview

Dr. Chih-Hao Chou, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / DR. VAISHAMPAYAN MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Chou works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas in Tyler, TX with other offices in Quitman, TX and Palestine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.