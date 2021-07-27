Overview

Dr. Chigolum Eze, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University of Nigeria / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus, The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Eze works at VICKI RAAB MD LLC in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.