Dr. Chieu Nguyen, MD

General Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Chieu Nguyen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.

Dr. Nguyen works at VEIN AND MEDICAL CARE, PLLC in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Vein and Medical Care, Pllc
    10618 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 894-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Chieu Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1861501124
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt, Yale University
    Residency
    • University of Rochester Medical Center
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chieu Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at VEIN AND MEDICAL CARE, PLLC in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

