Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chienwei Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chienwei Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
Practice4050 Barranca Pkwy Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 551-1090Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Chen for a year. He's def the best PCP I've ever seen. You can tell he truly cares about his patients. He's detailed oriented and tried to get your issues fixed.
About Dr. Chienwei Chen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1992795256
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente Oakland
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
