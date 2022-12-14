Dr. Chieh Ma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chieh Ma, MD
Overview
Dr. Chieh Ma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Everett, WA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Dr. Ma works at
Locations
-
1
Everett Clinic Pllc3901 Hoyt Avenue Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5456Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
The Everett Clinic4420 76th St NE, Marysville, WA 98270 Directions (360) 651-7491
-
3
The Everett Clinic2901 174th St Ne, Marysville, WA 98271 Directions (360) 454-1922
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr. Ma was extremely professional and personable during my visit to the Everett clinic. He treated me with care and empathy. My first time visiting the Silver Lake Everett Clinic and was impressed by the front staff as well as the clinic staff.
About Dr. Chieh Ma, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1770521932
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ma accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ma works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.