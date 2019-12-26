Dr. Chieh-Lin Fu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chieh-Lin Fu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chieh-Lin Fu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Fu works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd Fl 3, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fu is simply the best hematologist/oncologist that I have met and that has treated me. There are good doctors, great doctors, and then there are those few in their fields which are a step above that...and that is the elite category that Dr. Fu is in. She is not only an extremely knowledgeable physician, but also VERY VERY detailed and patient-oriented. In addition, her level of personalized communication and ability to explain medical terms and conditions are superb. My health has made a great and positive turnaround under her guidance. If you need an hematologist/oncologist, she is your go-to doctor. Erich de la Fuente
About Dr. Chieh-Lin Fu, MD
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1821058116
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- North Shore University Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- COLUMBIA COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fu accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fu works at
Dr. Fu has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.