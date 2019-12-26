Overview

Dr. Chieh-Lin Fu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Fu works at Cleveland Clinic in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.