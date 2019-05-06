Dr. Isinguzo accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chidinma Isinguzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chidinma Isinguzo, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Isinguzo works at
Locations
Network180790 Fuller Ave Ne, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 855-8976
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very friendly and approchable with children and is a very understanding MD i would highly recommend her as a psychiatrist!!!!
About Dr. Chidinma Isinguzo, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1558640094
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isinguzo works at
Dr. Isinguzo has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Adjustment Disorder and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isinguzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
