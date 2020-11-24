Overview

Dr. Chibuike Anucha, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Kern Medical Center.



Dr. Anucha works at Dr. Chibuike Anucha MD in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.