Dr. Chibuike Anucha, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chibuike Anucha, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Kern Medical Center.

Dr. Anucha works at Dr. Chibuike Anucha MD in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Edward Allen, MD
Dr. Edward Allen, MD
8 (16)
Locations

  1. 1
    Anil Mehta MD Inc
    3941 San Dimas St Ste 104, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 637-1006
  2. 2
    Chibuike Anucha MD Obstetrics, Gynecology & Infertiity
    608 34th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 637-1006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Kern Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear Abnormalities
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 24, 2020
    Dr. Anucha has been so good to me during my whole pregnancy & so caring. Best doctor I could ever receive!!! Is very patient & kind. Definitely will be going back to him with my future children!
    Dina Carrillo — Nov 24, 2020
    About Dr. Chibuike Anucha, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Igbo
    NPI Number
    • 1134232572
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Crozer Chester Medical Center
    Internship
    • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chibuike Anucha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anucha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anucha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anucha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anucha works at Dr. Chibuike Anucha MD in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Anucha’s profile.

    Dr. Anucha has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anucha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Anucha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anucha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anucha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anucha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

