Overview

Dr. Chiara Rocha, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MILANO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Rocha works at RMTI Liver Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.