Overview

Dr. Chia Kao, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kao works at Sound Breast Institute in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

