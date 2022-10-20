Dr. Chia-Wen Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chia-Wen Hsu, MD
Overview
Dr. Chia-Wen Hsu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Harvard School Of Public Health and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center and Ascension Seton Smithville.
Locations
-
1
Austin Gastroenterology4310 James Casey St Ste 4A, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (737) 276-4220
-
2
Austin Gastroenterology3101 Highway 71 E Ste 207, Bastrop, TX 78602 Directions (512) 503-5102
-
3
Austin Gastroenterology PA5625 Eiger Rd Ste 235, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (737) 276-4231
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Smithville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had my pre-op visit before my first colonoscopy. Dr. Hsu took his time to listen to my concerns about my other stomach issues. He explained what the causes could be, and offered to do an endoscopy for my stomach on the same day for my colonoscopy which will save me a lot of time and trouble. Dr. Hsu was very friendly. He didn’t rush me or cut me short. I had to wait for a little bit for my appointment but not too long. I didn’t have problem with it because I knew he’s taking his time with other patients.
About Dr. Chia-Wen Hsu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1568447670
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Nanjing Medical College
- Harvard School Of Public Health
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.