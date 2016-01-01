Dr. Chia-Ling Nhan-Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nhan-Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chia-Ling Nhan-Chang, MD
Dr. Chia-Ling Nhan-Chang, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1265686794
- Hutzel Hosp-Detroit Med Ctr
- Staten Island University Hospital
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
