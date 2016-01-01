See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Chia-Ling Nhan-Chang, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chia-Ling Nhan-Chang, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Nhan-Chang works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
    Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Chia-Ling Nhan-Chang, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Chinese, French, Mandarin and Spanish
    • 1265686794
    Education & Certifications

    • Hutzel Hosp-Detroit Med Ctr
    • Staten Island University Hospital
    • St. George's University School Of Medicine
