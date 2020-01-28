Overview

Dr. Chia-Hui Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at SOUTHLANDS PRIMARY CARE in Aurora, CO with other offices in Parker, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.