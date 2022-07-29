See All Otolaryngologists in Burlington, MA
Super Profile

Dr. Chia Haddad, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Chia Haddad, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Haddad works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Burlington in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Inc.
    20 Wall St, Burlington, MA 01803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 221-2520
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dizziness
Vertigo
Tinnitus
Dizziness
Vertigo
Tinnitus

Dizziness Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Jul 29, 2022
    Wonderful thoughtful caring doctor.
    — Jul 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chia Haddad, MD
    About Dr. Chia Haddad, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366508202
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
