Dr. Chia Haddad, MD
Overview
Dr. Chia Haddad, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Haddad works at
Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Inc.20 Wall St, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 221-2520Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful thoughtful caring doctor.
About Dr. Chia Haddad, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
