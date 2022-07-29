Overview

Dr. Chia Haddad, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Haddad works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Burlington in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.