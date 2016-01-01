Overview

Dr. Chia Wu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from RHEINISCH-WESTFALISCHE TECHNICAL COLLEGE / MEDICAL FACULTY.



Dr. Wu works at Chia-Der Wu MD PC in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.