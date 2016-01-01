Dr. Chia Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chia Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. Chia Wu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from RHEINISCH-WESTFALISCHE TECHNICAL COLLEGE / MEDICAL FACULTY.
Dr. Wu works at
Locations
Chia Der Wu MD PC13347 Sanford Ave Ste 2B, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 762-2113
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chia Wu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1538194451
Education & Certifications
- RHEINISCH-WESTFALISCHE TECHNICAL COLLEGE / MEDICAL FACULTY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Blepharitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wu speaks Chinese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
