Dr. Chi Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Chi Nguyen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They completed their fellowship with House Ear Inst
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Chi Nguyen4770 N Expressway Ste 106, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 396-8887
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Just took my baby girl today 11/6/2017, Wonderful staff, excellent doctor . I was pleasantly surprised with his knowledge and care towards my princess, highly recommend!
About Dr. Chi Nguyen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1447324785
Education & Certifications
- House Ear Inst
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
