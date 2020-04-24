Overview

Dr. Chi Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at Optum - Family Medicine in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.