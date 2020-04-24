Dr. Chi Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chi Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. Chi Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
Office23521 Paseo De Valencia, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr lin is very attentive and listens. He has been my primary for many years.
About Dr. Chi Lin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Irvine
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- UCLA
