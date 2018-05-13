Dr. Chi Ha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chi Ha, MD
Overview
Dr. Chi Ha, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Ha works at
Locations
Highly Artistic Surgery15725 Pomerado Rd Ste 205, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ha had one heck of a job ahead of him when he took on my nose...couldnt breath 9+ broken noses and shattered a few times from sports and boxxing... he got it straight which it hasn't been in 25 years and I can breath even with all the swelling 3 days later.... If nothing else I trust this man's word and recomendation. Will it move as much air as I hope I dont k ow st this point it was pretty smashed up does it work better even while swollen than before surgery...yes. No shortcuts just A+
About Dr. Chi Ha, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- McCollough Institute|Stanford University
- Pinnacle Health Hospitals
- Pinnacle Health Hospitals
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ha using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ha works at
Dr. Ha speaks Vietnamese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ha.
