Dr. Chi-Gang Yen, MD

Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Chi-Gang Yen, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Draper, UT. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, St. Mark's Hospital, OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus and PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

Dr. Yen works at Heart Center at Lone Peak - Kimballs Ln Suite 210 in Draper, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Heart Center at Lone Peak - Kimballs Ln Suite 210
    74 E Kimballs Ln Ste 210, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5565
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am -
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Heart Center at St. Mark's
    1160 E 3900 S Ste 2000, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5566
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
  • PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Heart Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 15, 2020
    Extremely committed, intelligent and thoughtful doctor. Very kind and caring. Certainly one of the best doctors I've had.
    Jill S — Jan 15, 2020
    About Dr. Chi-Gang Yen, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    • 1447373576
    Residency
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Dr. Chi-Gang Yen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yen has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Yen speaks Chinese and Mandarin.

    Dr. Yen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

