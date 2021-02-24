Dr. Chi Gall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chi Gall, MD
Overview
Dr. Chi Gall, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Gall works at
Locations
-
1
Overlake Clinics - Primary Care1231 116th Ave NE Ste 400, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 289-3100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- Gallagher Basset
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Health Payors Organization
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid of Washington State
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PacificSource
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gall?
My husband and I see Dr. Gall for many years and we are very pleased with his service. We moved 52 miles south of Bellevue four years ago and we still see him until now. He is the best. He listens and he doesn't rush you.
About Dr. Chi Gall, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1528264009
Education & Certifications
- Legacy Good Samaritan & Emanuel Hosps
- University of Washington School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gall works at
Dr. Gall speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.