Overview

Dr. Chi Dola, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They completed their residency with Tulane University School Of Med



Dr. Dola works at Tulane Center for Women's Health in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Maternal Anemia and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.