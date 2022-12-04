See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. C David Lin, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (361)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. C David Lin, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Lin works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 361 ratings
    Patient Ratings (361)
    Dec 04, 2022
    Very Professional and thorough
    — Dec 04, 2022
    About Dr. C David Lin, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1831287119
    Education & Certifications

    • Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine
    • New York Hospital Queens
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Spinal Injury Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. C David Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lin works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lin’s profile.

    Dr. Lin has seen patients for Arthritis, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    361 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

