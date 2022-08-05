See All Neurologists in Exton, PA
Neurology
4 (20)
Dr. Chhinder Binning, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Exton, PA. 

Dr. Binning works at Neurological Care/Diagnostc Ctr in Exton, PA with other offices in West Chester, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurologic Care and Diagnostic Center PC
    115 John Robert Thomas Dr, Exton, PA 19341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 466-1650
    Chester County Hospital
    701 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 363-1154

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chester County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Chhinder Binning, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1962494260
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Binning has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Binning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Binning has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Binning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Binning. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Binning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Binning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Binning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

