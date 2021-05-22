Overview

Dr. Chheany Ung, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Christiansburg, VA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ung works at Medi Home Health & Hospice Inc in Christiansburg, VA with other offices in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.