Dr. Chhaya Chakrabarti, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chhaya Chakrabarti, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Calcutta / Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Locations
Chhaya Chakrabarti MD8918 Lefferts Blvd, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions (718) 846-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Spanish
- 1679589774
- Downstate Med Ctr
- St Lukes Hosp
- St Luke-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- University of Calcutta / Medical College
- City College
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Dr. Chakrabarti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chakrabarti speaks Bengali and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chakrabarti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chakrabarti.
