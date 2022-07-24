See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Magnolia, TX
Dr. Chhay Tay, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (64)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chhay Tay, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Magnolia, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio

Dr. Tay works at Pinewood Medical Clinic, Magnolia, TX in Magnolia, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Overweight and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Magnolia
    6318 FM 1488 Rd Ste 100, Magnolia, TX 77354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 321-3110
  2. 2
    Woodlands Care Center
    9319 Pinecroft Dr Ste 210, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 321-3110
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypothyroidism
Overweight
Obesity
Hypothyroidism
Overweight
Obesity

Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypocalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MHealth Insured
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jul 24, 2022
    Great doctor for my T1 diabetes. Takes time and listens to me.
    Vicki — Jul 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chhay Tay, MD
    About Dr. Chhay Tay, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1962460741
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    Residency
    • Med Coll of WI
    Internship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Nevada
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chhay Tay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tay has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Overweight and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Tay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

