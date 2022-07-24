Dr. Chhay Tay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chhay Tay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chhay Tay, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Magnolia, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
Dr. Tay works at
Locations
-
1
Magnolia6318 FM 1488 Rd Ste 100, Magnolia, TX 77354 Directions (936) 321-3110
-
2
Woodlands Care Center9319 Pinecroft Dr Ste 210, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (936) 321-3110Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MHealth Insured
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tay?
Great doctor for my T1 diabetes. Takes time and listens to me.
About Dr. Chhay Tay, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Chinese
- 1962460741
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- Med Coll of WI
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Nevada
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tay works at
Dr. Tay has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Overweight and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tay speaks Chinese.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Tay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.