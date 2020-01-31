Overview

Dr. Chhavi Gupta, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Champaign Dental Group in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.