Dr. Chhavi Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chhavi Gupta, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
-
1
Central Tampa Dialysis4204 N Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 871-3202
-
2
Tampa Bay Renal LLC508 S Habana Ave Ste 270, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 388-1732
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gupta is very knowledgeable, compassionate, and caring. Always ready to give kudos for improving lab results. I follow her suggestions whenever possible and they work in my favor every time.
About Dr. Chhavi Gupta, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1003052945
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of North Dakota
- UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- KGMC
