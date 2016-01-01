Overview

Dr. Chhavi Chadha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bloomington, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Kasturba Med Coll-Mysore U and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital and Regions Hospital.



Dr. Chadha works at HealthPartners Clinic Woodbury in Bloomington, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.