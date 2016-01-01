Dr. Chhavi Chadha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chadha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chhavi Chadha, MD
Dr. Chhavi Chadha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bloomington, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Kasturba Med Coll-Mysore U and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital and Regions Hospital.
Healthpartners Bloomington Dental Cliic8600 Nicollet Ave S, Bloomington, MN 55420
Healthpartners Specialty Center401 Phalen Blvd, Saint Paul, MN 55130
Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Regions Hospital
Aetna
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
22 years of experience
English
NPI: 1952593451
Loma Linda University Mc
Carle Hosp University Il
Kasturba Med Coll-Mysore U
Board Certified: Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Average wait time: 10 – 15 minutes
Insurance accepted: Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Offers telehealth services.
Conditions treated: Osteoporosis, Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism
Patient reviews: 6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chadha. Overall rating: 3.0
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chadha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chadha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.