Dr. Chevelle Brudey, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Chevelle Brudey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.

Dr. Brudey works at UT Southwestern Solomon Int Med in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UT Southwestern Solomon Int Med
    5303 Harry Hines Blvd # 8, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-8600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Migraine
Essential Tremor
Anxiety
Migraine
Essential Tremor

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 15, 2020
    She listened and read between the lines to diagnose my problem. Followed up. Always listened attentively and explained everything, even with little graphics.
    About Dr. Chevelle Brudey, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902064587
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    • Geriatric Psychiatry, Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chevelle Brudey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brudey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brudey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brudey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brudey works at UT Southwestern Solomon Int Med in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Brudey’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Brudey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brudey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brudey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brudey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

