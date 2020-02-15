Dr. Chevelle Brudey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brudey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chevelle Brudey, MD
Overview
Dr. Chevelle Brudey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.
Dr. Brudey works at
Locations
-
1
UT Southwestern Solomon Int Med5303 Harry Hines Blvd # 8, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brudey?
She listened and read between the lines to diagnose my problem. Followed up. Always listened attentively and explained everything, even with little graphics.
About Dr. Chevelle Brudey, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1902064587
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Geriatric Psychiatry, Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brudey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brudey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brudey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brudey works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Brudey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brudey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brudey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brudey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.