Overview

Dr. Cheunju Chen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from A Einstein College Of Med Of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital and Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Parkway Neuroscience & Spine Institute in Hagerstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.