Overview

Dr. Cheung Leung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gilroy, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Saint Louise Regional Hospital.



Dr. Leung works at MDVIP - Gilroy, California in Gilroy, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Lipid Disorders and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.