Dr. Cheung Leung, MD
Dr. Cheung Leung, MD
Overview
Dr. Cheung Leung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gilroy, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Saint Louise Regional Hospital.
Dr. Leung works at
Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Gilroy, California9360 N Name Uno Ste 110, Gilroy, CA 95020 Directions (408) 713-1288
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leung?
Dr. Leung has been my physician for many years and I would not want it any other way. His breath and scope of applied medical knowledge exceeds other medical providers in this area. He diagnoses and treats me based on my ever evolving individual health needs and circumstances. His demeanor and follow up are professional, caring, sincere and honest. Due to his extensive networking and on-going continuing education, Dr. Leung provides me with referenced based advice and refers me when appropriate.
About Dr. Cheung Leung, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- Male
- 1427083112
Education & Certifications
- Jewish Hosp-Wash U
- St Lukes Hosp
- St Luke's Hospital
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Louise Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leung accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Leung using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leung works at
Dr. Leung has seen patients for Dyslipidemia, Lipid Disorders and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leung speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.