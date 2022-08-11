Overview

Dr. Chethana Rao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Bangalore University and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Rao works at Prima medicine in Fairfax, VA with other offices in South Riding, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.