Dr. Chethana Gottam, MD

Dermatology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chethana Gottam, MD is a Dermatologist in Berkley, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Gottam works at Art of Dermatology in Berkley, MI with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI, West Bloomfield, MI, Clinton Township, MI, Saint Clair Shores, MI and Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Art of Dermatology
    28903 WOODWARD AVE, Berkley, MI 48072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 581-0333
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Art of Dermatology
    250 W Eisenhower Pkwy Ste 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 581-0333
  3. 3
    Art of Dermatology
    7096 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 581-0333
  4. 4
    Art of Dermatoloy
    43650 Garfield Rd Ste 200, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 581-0333
  5. 5
    Art of Dermatology
    28300 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 581-0333
  6. 6
    Art of Dermatology
    44000 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 201, Novi, MI 48377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 581-0333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigus
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Spider Veins
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 01, 2021
    Dr. Gottam is an incredible doctor! Friendly and patient oriented. She explains things in a way you can understand. Dr. Gottam will layout a few treatment plans, telling you everything about them and allowing the patient to have their input. I highly recommend her to anyone looking for a dermatologist. And a shout out to her staff at the Clinton Township location. Very friendly! I feel welcomed when entering the office.
    Timothy Spence — Apr 01, 2021
    About Dr. Chethana Gottam, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1669664009
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Marshfield Clinic/St Jospeh's Hospital
    Internship
    • University Of Illinois Med Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chethana Gottam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gottam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gottam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gottam has seen patients for Dermatitis and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

