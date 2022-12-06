Overview

Dr. Chetanna Okasi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Medstar Harbor Hospital.



Dr. Okasi works at Woman Kind OBGYN in Columbia, MD with other offices in Ellicott City, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.