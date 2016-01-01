Overview

Dr. Chetankumar Chauhan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colonia, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from N.H.L. Municipal Medical College Gujarat University and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Chauhan works at RapidMD Walkin at Colonia in Colonia, NJ with other offices in Belleville, NJ and Elizabeth, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.