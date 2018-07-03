Dr. Shukla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chetan Shukla, MD
Overview
Dr. Chetan Shukla, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Locations
Indiana University Health Inc1701 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 566-2134
Indiana University Health West Hospital1111 Ronald Reagan Pkwy, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 217-3000
Indiana University Health North Hospital11700 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 688-2000
Anesthesia Consultants of Indianapolis LLC1801 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 577-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband sees Dr. Shukla and I am to say this has been the best service, not to mention he has reviewed every possible things he could do to help my husband and his staff in his Avon is great also I would recommend him to anyone. Thank you to Dr. Shukla and his team we greatly appreciate you guys for the hard work and great effort you guys have gave us..
About Dr. Chetan Shukla, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1700848686
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology
