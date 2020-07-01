Dr. Chetan Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chetan Patel, MD
Dr. Chetan Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs.
AdventHealth Medical Group Spine Health at Altamonte Springs711 E Altamonte Dr Ste 210, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Lake Mary755 Rinehart Rd Ste 100, Lake Mary, FL 32746 DirectionsMonday7:15am - 5:00pmTuesday7:15am - 5:00pmWednesday7:15am - 5:00pmThursday7:15am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
Dr. Patel did surgery on my spine 7 years ago with a very positive outcome. I recently went back to see him for an unrelated issue and it was reassuring. The world is so different- but in Dr. Patel's office there is the same level of talent, focus, warmth and expertise as there was 7 years ago! Dr. Patel is a very kind and gifted physician. In his office no question is unanswered, no fear unaddressed. I am so fortunate to be a patient of this good man and his staff. Deb
About Dr. Chetan Patel, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1841272093
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak|Surgery, Spine - (William Beaumont Hospital)
- University Of Michigan Affiliated Hospitals|University Of Michigan M
- SURGERY, UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN HEALTH SYSTEM, ANN ARBOR, MI
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.