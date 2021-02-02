Overview

Dr. Chetan Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Concord Township, OH. They completed their residency with Elmhurst Hospital Center Mt Sinai



Dr. Patel works at Lake Cardiovascular LLC in Concord Township, OH with other offices in Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.