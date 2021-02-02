Dr. Chetan Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chetan Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chetan Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Concord Township, OH. They completed their residency with Elmhurst Hospital Center Mt Sinai
Dr. Patel works at
Chetan P Patel MD LLC7879 Auburn Rd Ste 1A, Concord Township, OH 44077 Directions (440) 354-0944
Chetan Patel MD, LLC35717 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 942-5384
UH/Lake Hospitlas36000 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 953-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Patel saw me at Lake West ER in March and catheterized me then prescribed 3 meds with no followup and tried to catheterize me again in November when I went back to ER. I escaped by insisting he call my regular doctor. Don’t recommend!
- Cardiology
- English
- 1639156516
- Elmhurst Hospital Center Mt Sinai
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.