Dr. Chetan Khamare, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chetan Khamare, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Premier Heart and Vascular Center PA38035 MEDICAL CENTER AVE, Zephyrhills, FL 33540 Directions (813) 788-1400Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
St. Joseph's Hospital - North4211 Van Dyke Rd, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 788-1400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier Heart and Vascular Center6646 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33625 Directions (813) 788-1400
Premier Heart and Vascular Center2477 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 788-1400Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr. Khamare’s for two years and I trust him with managing my aFib implicitly. He’s very friendly and has a great staff. I see him in Tampa on Bearss Road. Extremely happy with the care I’ve received.
About Dr. Chetan Khamare, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Interventional Cardiology
