Overview

Dr. Chetan Khamare, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Khamare works at Premier Heart And Vascular Center in Zephyrhills, FL with other offices in Lutz, FL, Tampa, FL and Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.