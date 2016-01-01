Overview

Dr. Chetan Gupta, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Cg Medical Associates Inc in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Tamarac, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.